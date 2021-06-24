WhatsApp to launch ‘view once’ feature for images, videos

07:53 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
WhatsApp to launch ‘view once’ feature for images, videos
WhatsApp has planned to integrate another feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat called ‘view once’ for images and videos.

The feature, if launched, will allow users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed by recipient once.

WABetaInfo, an independent portal that focus on real-time updates about the messaging app, said that the feature will be available in a future update on WhatsApp for Android, iOS and Desktop.

The feature will also ensure that if the recipient of the message has actually opened the media file or not.

The Facebook-owned app is also reportedly working on a feature that will enable users to access their WhatsApp account on multiple devices.

Back in March, WhatsApp announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls are now available on WhatsApp’s desktop app.

