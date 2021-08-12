Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool goes viral

03:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool goes viral
TikTok star Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her outlandish actions hit a nerve amongst the masses.

This time around, the Pakistani social media sensation sent the internet into a frenzy with her swimming video going viral on social media.

Documenting her travel diaries excitedly, Shah gave a glimpse of her Turkey vacation by posting the short video on her Instagram handle.

Shah can be spotted swimming in the pool in a black tee-shirt.

Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey, she shared multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated.

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Delving into the mystery, it still remains unsolved as the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.

