Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool goes viral
TikTok star Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her outlandish actions hit a nerve amongst the masses.
This time around, the Pakistani social media sensation sent the internet into a frenzy with her swimming video going viral on social media.
Documenting her travel diaries excitedly, Shah gave a glimpse of her Turkey vacation by posting the short video on her Instagram handle.
Shah can be spotted swimming in the pool in a black tee-shirt.
Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey, she shared multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated.
Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Delving into the mystery, it still remains unsolved as the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.
