Shaniera Akram raises concerns at viral child marriage story

A recent engagement in Pakistan has sparked a heated debate about child marriages and parental pressures. The young couple, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, have become an internet sensation, their story reminiscent of the popular drama "Mayi Ri." But this isn't a fictional script; it's a real-life situation raising concerns about societal norms and their impact on young lives.
The boy's desire to be engaged, even threatening to abandon his studies if denied, highlights the complexities at play. While some criticize the parents' decision, it underscores the deeply ingrained cultural significance of marriage in Pakistan.
Facing scrutiny, the couple maintains their intention to finish their education, despite the engagement. The girl's statement, "We are just getting engaged for now, and we will continue our schooling as well," attempts to quell concerns about their academic futures.
However, not everyone finds their story romantic. Cricket star Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera Akram, slammed the public's fascination with the case, emphasizing that early marriages should not be admired or romanticized.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
