Tabish Hashmi's comment on Mariyam Nafees' husband irks netizens

Pakistani comedian Tabish Hashmi is under fire for his inappropriate joke directed towards actress Mariyam Nafees's husband during a show.

Hashmi, who is considered one of the most popular host and standup comedian, enjoys an illustrious career and millions of fans. Despite his stardom, Hashmi often gets trolled for his double meaning jokes.

Hashmi rose to fame through Nashpati Prime’s YouTube show To Be Honest and Hansna Mana Hai. Currently working on a PSL special transmission for Geo, Hashmi is entertaining his audience on the small screen.

In one of the episodes, the Kuch Na Kaho star, Mariyam Nafees, appeared as a guest. Hashmi asked Nafees why does she like Peshawar Zalmi more than Multan Sultans? to which she replied casually that she does it without any solid reason.

“I would put Karachi Kings at the bottom,” Nafees commented. To this, Hashmi asked her what was the reason. “They don't perform good enough,” Nafees replied.

“Your husband is from Karachi too, does he not perform good as well?” Hashmi smirked while Nafees was left speechless, and the crowd cheered.

Social media users, however, felt that the joke was “below the belt” and distasteful. They also called him out for his double meaning jokes in a so-called family show.

