Tabish Hashmi's comment on Mariyam Nafees' husband irks netizens

Pakistani comedian Tabish Hashmi is under fire for his inappropriate joke directed towards actress Mariyam Nafees's husband during a show.
Hashmi, who is considered one of the most popular host and standup comedian, enjoys an illustrious career and millions of fans. Despite his stardom, Hashmi often gets trolled for his double meaning jokes.
Hashmi rose to fame through Nashpati Prime’s YouTube show To Be Honest and Hansna Mana Hai. Currently working on a PSL special transmission for Geo, Hashmi is entertaining his audience on the small screen.
In one of the episodes, the Kuch Na Kaho star, Mariyam Nafees, appeared as a guest. Hashmi asked Nafees why does she like Peshawar Zalmi more than Multan Sultans? to which she replied casually that she does it without any solid reason.
“I would put Karachi Kings at the bottom,” Nafees commented. To this, Hashmi asked her what was the reason. “They don't perform good enough,” Nafees replied.
“Your husband is from Karachi too, does he not perform good as well?” Hashmi smirked while Nafees was left speechless, and the crowd cheered.
Social media users, however, felt that the joke was “below the belt” and distasteful. They also called him out for his double meaning jokes in a so-called family show.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Aug-2023/tabish-hashmi-says-he-pranked-isn-t-leaving-comedy-show
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.