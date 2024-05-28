Search

Hania Aamir opens up about mental health challenges

Web Desk
02:55 PM | 28 May, 2024
Hania Aamir opens up about mental health challenges

Pakistani star actor Hania Aamir talked about the mental health issues she has been facing.

In an interview with the British publication, actress and model Hania Aamir revealed that fame makes her anxious. She has always been open about mental health issues.

Hania Aamir further expressed that she often worries about what she will answer to God after death. She wonders how she will justify posting beautiful pictures on social media and earning a lot of money from it, as this is not the answer she wishes to give.

The actress stated that her aim is to spread positive influence through her work and to bring joy to people. She noted that people often avoid discussing mental health, but she has consistently spoken about it. It's important for people to know that mental illnesses can be treated.

Hania Aamir also expressed happiness about being part of Pakistan's first Netflix series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo," but she did not reveal any details about her role or the story.

Hania Aamir opens up about mental health challenges

04:58 PM | 28 May, 2024

World's longest-serving flight attendant Bette Nash passes away at 88

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

