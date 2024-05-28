Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday elected Nawaz Sharif as its president after a gap of six years, local media reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Rana Sanaullah made the announcement during the meeting of the PML-N’s General Council at a private hotel in Lahore.

He said the party received nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif only and these were approved. He said the former premier was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him.

During the meeting, Sanaullah presented a resolution to elect the former premier as party president and it was accepted overwhelmingly.

It is recalled that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as PML-N president in 2017 after he was convicted in various corruption cases.

The PML-N General Council has called for bringing the elements, who were behind the ouster of Nawaz Sharif, to justice.

More to follow...