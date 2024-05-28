Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday elected Nawaz Sharif as its president after a gap of six years, local media reported.
Chief Election Commissioner Rana Sanaullah made the announcement during the meeting of the PML-N’s General Council at a private hotel in Lahore.
He said the party received nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif only and these were approved. He said the former premier was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him.
During the meeting, Sanaullah presented a resolution to elect the former premier as party president and it was accepted overwhelmingly.
It is recalled that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as PML-N president in 2017 after he was convicted in various corruption cases.
The PML-N General Council has called for bringing the elements, who were behind the ouster of Nawaz Sharif, to justice.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
