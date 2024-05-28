PM Shehbaz Sharif orders swift action as fire reignites in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD - Another forest fire erupted in the Margalla Hills on Tuesday, prompting an extensive firefighting operation to contain the blaze before it spreads further. The fire brigade and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) responded promptly, deploying teams to the area.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the fire. He directed the relevant authorities to mobilize quickly, commence firefighting operations, and ensure the safety of life and property.

According to the CDA, the fire initially broke out on Saidpur Range Trail 3 and spread towards Noor Pur Range Trail 5. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing, with the fire on Trail 3 successfully contained, while operations continue at the other affected sites.

More than 65 firefighters are actively participating in the operation, with additional teams dispatched to accelerate the efforts. Under the direction of CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, the DG Environment is personally supervising the firefighting operations.

The firefighting process is being hindered by strong winds and soaring temperatures, making it challenging to control the blaze.

Yesterday, three separate fires flared up across the Margalla Hills, drawing the attention of the Prime Minister. Military helicopters were deployed to assist in extinguishing the fires. The sudden outbreak, fueled by scorching temperatures, rapidly spread across three locations. Despite hours of joint efforts, the fire was not completely extinguished.

The Prime Minister's statement emphasized the urgency of controlling the fire to prevent further spread and ensure no human lives are at risk. Following his notice, the Interior Minister instructed the CDA Chairman and Islamabad DC to reach the site. CDA Chairman and Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz reviewed the firefighting activities, confirming that all available resources are being utilized to bring the situation under control.