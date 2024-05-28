World's longest-serving flight attendant Bette Nash passes away at 88

Bette Nash, renowned as the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has passed away at the age of 88 after nearly 70 years of dedicated service in the skies. Her employer, American Airlines, announced her demise in a heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"She started in 1957 and held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant," the airline expressed in their tribute. "Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette."

Ms. Nash embarked on her illustrious career at the age of 21 with Eastern Airlines, serving on its shuttle flight between Washington DC and Boston. She cherished this route as it allowed her to return home every night. Initially intending to move on after a few years, she found herself drawn to the profession, becoming a familiar face to frequent flyers even after the route was taken over by American Airlines. Remarkably, she never officially retired from her post.

Bette Nash's passing on May 17 was attributed to complications from breast cancer. She leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled dedication and service in the aviation industry, setting a standard that will inspire flight attendants for generations to come.