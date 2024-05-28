PMDC announces new condition for Pakistani medical students for studying abroad

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has made it mandatory for Pakistani students intending to go abroad for medical students to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSR&C) shared latest update, stating that it aims at ensuring that the Pakistani medical students only attend the recognised institutions.

The development comes after it emerged that several Pakistani students got admission to the educational institutions, which are not recognized by their host countries.

Under the new policy, the Pakistani students of medical and dental studies will require to obtain the NOC from the authority concerned.

The Ministry of National Health Services official said that over 3,000 Pakistani students travel abroad for medical studies annually. It revealed that around 18,000 Pakistani students are currently studying medicine and dentistry in foreign country.