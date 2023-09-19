Canada kicks out Indian intelligence chief over assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the India government of the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled New Delhi’s intelligence chief in Ottawa in retaliation.

Mr Trudeau apprised the House of Commons about the Indian government’s role in the state-sponsored killing of a Khalistani leader. He called the involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil an unacceptable violation of sovereignty, saying the protection of Canadian citizens in defence of our sovereignty is fundamental.

With the startling revelation of Mr Trudeau, the Canadian government kicked out New Delhi’s intelligence chief in Ottawa in an intense move that further tensed the ties between the two sides.

PM Trudeau directed the Canadian law enforcement and security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens and hinted at taking steps to hold perpetrators of this murder to account.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie confirmed the swift action, confirming that the government expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada, who is said to be the head of India’s foreign intelligence agency.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a most wanted man in the South Asian nation, was assassinated in June this year near Vancouver, a home to the Sikh community.

The deceased raised his voice for a separate independent Sikh state while New Delhi slammed Nijjar of carrying out attacks in India.

India turns down Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge

On the other hand, New Delhi turned down the claims of the Canadian Prime Minister, calling them absurd.

In a statement, the Indian government rejected allegations and said their political figures openly expressing sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern.