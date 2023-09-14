'Shaheed Nijjar Kill India Khalistan Referendum-II' set for October 29

VANCOUVER, CANADA – The pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) plans to hold Khalistan Referendum-II on October 29, 2023, in Surrey, BC, Canada, emboldened by the unequivocal and principled stand of Canadian Liberal and Conservative leadership on pro-Khalistan activities in Canada.

Alongside Khalistan Referendum-II, SFJ has announced its plans for the “Shaheed Nijjar Kill India Referendum”, after a turnout of over 15,000 Sikhs in support of Khalistan creation on 10 October at Guru Nanak Gurdawara in Surrey, British Columbia and to further allow those to vote who couldn’t vote due to the heavy turnout.

The central question of the referendum, according to the SFJ, is whether Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma bears responsibility for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The voting will took place at the Gurdwara, which was the site of the tragic assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the President of Khalistan Referendum Canada and a prominent Sikh activist who was assassinated on June 18, 2023, by a group of unidentified individuals believed to be Indian state agents. Nijjar’s killing has been condemned by Sikhs but celebrated by pro-Modi and pro-BJP media groups, analysts and Hindutva supporters.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ General Counsel, highlighted the historical context, citing the 1984 assassination of Indira Gandhi as a response to Operation Bluestar at Sri Darbar Sahib.

He emphasized that pro-Khalistan Sikhs have transitioned from armed struggle to peaceful means, “From Bullet to Ballot" in their quest to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation.

In October 2021, US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) began the Khalistan Referendum voting campaign in the UK. Since then, similar events occurred in over a dozen European cities.

On September 10th, Khalistan Referendum-I took place at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, drawing an unprecedented turnout of more than 135,000 Sikh voters. Remarkably, this exceeded the previous record set five months ago in Brompton, Canada. It's worth noting that over 50,000 individuals were unable to cast their votes before the polling concluded.

The independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) employed several hundred individuals to oversee the voting process, ensuring a fair procedure for this significant demand.

While participating in the G20 summit, Prime Minister Trudeau upheld the right of Canadian Sikhs to peacefully support Khalistan.

During an interaction with the media at the Punjabi Press Club BC regarding the Modi Government's efforts to ban the Khalistan Referendum in Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asserted, "If you support the Khalistani cause, you have the same freedom of expression as Quebec separatists do in Canada. We even grant them seats in the House of Commons."

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of Sikhs For Justice, alleged that the Indian government had once more stirred discord within the Sikh community by assassinating Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He vowed that Sikhs would pursue justice for Nijjar's killing, emphasizing Nijjar's dedication to peaceful activism and democratic principles.

Pannun squarely placed blame on Indian diplomats in Canada, Indian intelligence agencies, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Nijjar's assassination. He stressed the declining influence of Indian politics and underscored Sikhs' resolve to pursue India's division.

Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, President of the Council of Khalistan, conveyed the Sikh community's unwavering stance to the Indian government. He asserted their refusal to succumb to Indian suppression and their commitment to persist in their struggle until they achieve independence from Indian rule.

The significant turnout highlights that the Khalistan movement enjoys extensive support among millions of Sikhs.

Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu also commended Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his candid statement during his visit to India.