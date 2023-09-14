Search

Malala channels sophistication and elegance at a charity event with A-list Hollywood stars

Noor Fatima
08:39 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Malala Yousafzai
Source: Malala Yousafzai (Instagram)

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize Laureate, is making her presence known among A-listers at Caring for Women gala on Wednesday night. 

The star-studded list of attendees included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Karlie Kloss, Linda Evangelista, and Julia Garner, to name a few, who graced the dinner set to raise money for three organizations including Malala Fund, the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

The Pakistani girls education activist had the honor to co-chair the event with Kering chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and his Hollywood icon wife Salma Hayek, actor and singer Zoë Kravitz, artist Cindy Sherman, model and humanitarian Christy Turlington Burns, director and actor Olivia Wilde, and television personality Oprah Winfrey.

What caught netizens' attention was Malala's ever-so-gorgeous outfit for the event. Raising elegance to its pinnacle, Malala stepped out dressed in custom Bottega Veneta from head-to-toe.

Thanks to celebrity stylist Dena Neustadter Giannini, the 26-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate looked glamorous and sophisticated in a deep, forest-green dress.

The maxi-length gown sewn in luxurious silk fabric was paired with black, patent leather, crocodile skin, and knee-length boots by the Italian luxury fashion house. With gold-button detailing at the sleeves and wide pleats skirt of the dress, the gown channeled sophistication for the black-tie event.

To complete the look, Malala opted for a matching green modest scarf that highlighted her Hollywood waves hairstyle. The look was accessorized with a gold statement ring and a matching, forest green, signature Bottega Veneta knot minaudière clutch.

The event collected funds to support Afghan organizations in their efforts to provide women in Afghanistan with alternative forms of education and advocate for the reopening of women’s educational institutions amid the Taliban’s ban on women’s education.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Apr-2023/malala-yousafzai-becomes-the-first-pakistani-to-receive-yet-another-prestigious-int-l-award

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

