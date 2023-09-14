“I am not a copy of someone,” Kanwal Cheema speaks out on comparison with Aishwarya Rai

Pakistani activist, Kanwal Cheema, is calling out everyone comparing her with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and believes that this conversation is “shallow” as “women are so much more than their looks.”

Cheema was recently seen attending an event where she was asked to share her opinions on her comparison with Bachchan to which the former showed disappointment and requested the media to focus on her efforts to eradicate poverty not her striking resemblance with the actress.

In a recent video shared by Cheema on her official Instagram handle, the CEO of My Impact Meter — a leading technology platform that digitizes charity, providing visibility, transparency, and equitability — set the record straight once and for all, and emphasized how her identity as a woman shouldn't be reduced to a “doppleganger.”

Cheema stated how Aishwarya is a “unique and accomplished person,” adding that “It's not fair to her to compare her with anybody.”

“As far as I'm concerned, I came to Pakistan and introduced a charity app that filters out collusion and is transparent to all,” Cheema spoke, adding how that's what she “wants to be known for, not a copy of someone.”

“I'd rather be the best version of myself than be a copy of somebody else,” she clarified.

“A woman is reduced to her looks and appearance when in reality, she's a lot more,” Cheema commented.

“This is a great time to discuss how everybody is unique, everybody has their own identity and people shouldn't be compared just like that.”

Cheema also advised the audience to avoid this “shallow conversation.”

The Pinky Memsaab actress Kiran Malik seconded Cheema's opinion.