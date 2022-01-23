ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the Year
ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the Year
DUBAI – Pakistani opener batsman and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year by the top cricket governing body following a stellar year in the shortest format of the game.

The star batman ruled the roost in the shortest format of the game in 2021. He amassed staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches and struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89. Rizwan struck 196 fours in these games which is also the highest by any batter in T20s in 2021.

Apart from his top-notch batting, the 29-year-old was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a crucial role in Green shirts’ advancement to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

“Sheer Consistency, indomitable spirit, and some breathtaking knocks”, ICC wrote on official Twitter after naming him as the best player in the limited-overs format.

Pakistan Cricket Board also felicitated the top batman for winning the ICC honor.

The other nominees for the award were England's Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka's  Wanindu Hasaranga, and Australia's Mitchell Marsh.

Ever since the smiling-faced batter started to open the batting for team green, he remained absolutely astonishing. He scored the maiden T20I century of his career against Proteas in Lahore early in 2021 and ended it continuing his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against Windies in seaside metropolis Karachi.

The Wicketkeeper-batsman also bagged the title of the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the results of its 2021 awards in the first week of January.

Meanwhile, the power hitter is setting his eyes on improving his record this year as well. In a recent interview, he revealed that he enjoyed his partnership with skipper Babar Azam and the duo aims to stay on wicket for longer.

