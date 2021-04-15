Mohammad Rizwan named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 2021
LONDON – Pakistani right-handed batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 2021.
The list which is published on April 15 (today) includes Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jason Holder, Mohammad Rizwan and Darren Stevens as Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Almanack.
WISDEN AWARDS
THE FIVE CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR#Zakcrawley @jaseholder98 @iMRizwanPak @DomSibley #Darrenstevens https://t.co/cnz7A6m2ia#Cricket #wisden21 pic.twitter.com/I7SYHUJAmo— Wisden Almanack (@WisdenAlmanack) April 14, 2021
The 28-year-old Rizwan is the 18th Pakistani in history to feature among cricketers of the year by the Wisden.
Wisden explained the induction of a Pakistani wicket-keeper as his reward for both his splendid work behind the stumps and his batting.
Check-out who has made to Wisden Cricketer of the Year list:
1955 Fazal M
1963 Mushtaq M
1968 Asif I, Hanif M
1970 Majid K
1972 Zaheer A
1982 Javed M
1983 Imran K
1988 Saleem M
1992 Waqar Y
1993 Wasim A
1997 Mushtaq A, Saeed A
2000 Saqlain M
2007 M Yousuf
2017 Younis K, Misbah pic.twitter.com/oDQhwUnHQ6— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2021
Late Pakistani test cricketer Fazal Mehmood became the first ever Pakistani to be named by Wisden among cricketers of the year in 1955.
Pakistani legend player and current head coach Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan were also featured in the Wisden list of 2018.
The Wisden Cricketers of the Year are players selected for the honour by the annual publication Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, based on their influence on the previous English season.
Some of the other distinguished Pakistani cricketers who marked this achievement include Asif Iqbal, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Saleem Malik, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, Saeed Anwar, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousaf.
