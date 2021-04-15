Mohammad Rizwan named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 2021
12:09 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 2021
LONDON – Pakistani right-handed batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 2021.

The list which is published on April 15 (today) includes Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jason Holder, Mohammad Rizwan and Darren Stevens as Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Almanack.

The 28-year-old Rizwan is the 18th Pakistani in history to feature among cricketers of the year by the Wisden.

Wisden explained the induction of a Pakistani wicket-keeper as his reward for both his splendid work behind the stumps and his batting.

Late Pakistani test cricketer Fazal Mehmood became the first ever Pakistani to be named by Wisden among cricketers of the year in 1955.

Pakistani legend player and current head coach Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan were also featured in the Wisden list of 2018.

The Wisden Cricketers of the Year are players selected for the honour by the annual publication Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, based on their influence on the previous English season.

Some of the other distinguished Pakistani cricketers who marked this achievement include Asif Iqbal, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Saleem Malik, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, Saeed Anwar, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousaf.

