Free ration for Mansehra’s coronavirus patients: DC

MANSEHRA – The district administration of Mansehra has initiated to deliver essential goods to coronavirus patients free of cost at their doorsteps.

The initiative was announced by Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan. Speaking at the inauguration of the Sahulat initiative, Khan announced that the municipal administration, the district food department and the Utility Stores Corporation will provide the vehicles for the distribution of the goods and that the families of coronavirus patients will be supplied free of cost rations under this initiative.

Around 50 pickup vehicles brought in from different departments would drop the essential goods at the doorsteps of affected families.

Amid the alarming rise of novel virus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he further added that Insaf Sahulat mobile program will also deliver essential goods to the buyers at subsidized rates.

The provincial authorities have been taking all possible steps to provide relief to the public in the holy month of Ramadan, Khan added.