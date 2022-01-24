Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming Ramadan play
Web Desk
06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming Ramadan play
Share

Pakistani stars Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors. After creating magic with impeccable acting skills, the duo is now teaming up for another Ramadan play.

The Ghisi Piti Mohabbat star has been riding high on the success of her drama serials while Mir had been lauded for his performance in the web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.

The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and will be directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.

Popular writer Saima Akram Chaudhry has been praised for her previous drama series including Suno Chanda, Chupke Chupke and Ishq Jalebi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

On the work front, Ramsha Khan has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of ... 02:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry. The talented powerhouses ...

More From This Category
Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Yasir Hussain shares his stance on second marriage
04:40 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Humaima Malick quashes marriage rumours
03:55 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Alizeh Shah offered 'item song' after her smoking ...
03:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan and Meera set dance floor ...
05:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
Asim Azhar wishes Merub Ali on her birthday 
04:19 PM | 23 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr