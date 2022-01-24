Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming Ramadan play
Share
Pakistani stars Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors. After creating magic with impeccable acting skills, the duo is now teaming up for another Ramadan play.
The Ghisi Piti Mohabbat star has been riding high on the success of her drama serials while Mir had been lauded for his performance in the web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.
The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and will be directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.
Popular writer Saima Akram Chaudhry has been praised for her previous drama series including Suno Chanda, Chupke Chupke and Ishq Jalebi.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ramsha Khan has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.
Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of ... 02:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry. The talented powerhouses ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Zahir Jaffer’s fingerprints not found on weapon used to murder Noor ...06:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
-
- Ramiz praises ‘Incredible 3’ – Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen for ...06:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Journalist gunned down in Lahore05:28 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
-
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021