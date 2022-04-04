PTI nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed the name of former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the nomination of caretaker prime minister.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the development, saying the premier made the decision after approval from the party core committee.

صدر مملکت کے خط کے جواب میں تحریک انصاف کور کمیٹی سے مشورے اور منظوری کے بعد وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سابق چیف جسٹس پاکستان جسٹس گلزار احمد کا نام نگران وزیر اعظم کیلئے تجویز کیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2022

The name of a former top judge was shortlisted after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has not proposed any name for the caretaker PM as it cried foul at the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, accusing the premier of ‘treason’.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also announced not to take part in the electoral process and called it ‘illegal’. President Alvi and Imran Khan had broken the law and questioned how they could approach the opposition, he alleged.

President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to ... 01:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Monday sought a name for the caretaker prime minister from incumbent premier ...

The development comes letter came a day after the NA deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against PM Imran and the president dissolved the lower house of Parliament on the former's advice.