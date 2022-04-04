PTI nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM
Web Desk
04:39 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
PTI nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM
Source: Supreme Court of Pakistan (File Photo)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed the name of former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the nomination of caretaker prime minister.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the development, saying the premier made the decision after approval from the party core committee.

The name of a former top judge was shortlisted after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has not proposed any name for the caretaker PM as it cried foul at the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, accusing the premier of ‘treason’.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also announced not to take part in the electoral process and called it ‘illegal’. President Alvi and Imran Khan had broken the law and questioned how they could approach the opposition, he alleged.

President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to ... 01:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Monday sought a name for the caretaker prime minister from incumbent premier ...

The development comes letter came a day after the NA deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against PM Imran and the president dissolved the lower house of Parliament on the former's advice.

More From This Category
Legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim passes ...
02:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to ...
01:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
PIA bars flight crew from fasting during Ramadan
12:33 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
Cricket legends praise Imran Khan’s ...
12:15 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
CJP Bandial forms larger SC bench to hear suo ...
10:31 AM | 4 Apr, 2022
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI, calls Imran Khan ...
09:59 AM | 4 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi leaves fans worried after she falls during live show
04:13 PM | 4 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr