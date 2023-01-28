Parvez Elahi's driver, gunman booked for 'carrying alcohol for private event': report

LAHORE – Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as two of his personnel were now detained by capital police over an alcohol procession.

A report in Express Tribune claimed that the former PML-Q President Pervaiz Elahi's driver and the gunman were held in the federal capital for carrying liquor bottles.

It said the capital force lodged a case under the prohibition (enforcement of hadd) order, 1979 against Faheem and Irshad, the alleged staffers who work for former Punjab CM, in Secretariat Police Station.

A clip doing rounds on the internet shows several bottles of expensive wine Mouton Cadet were seized by Islamabad police, while a copy of FIR reveals that the two men were taking a stroll with the suspected bag when cops detained him and recovered alcohol.

اسلام آباد پولیس نے چوہدری پرویز الہیٰ کی شراب لانے والے ملازمین کو پکڑ کر ویڈیو جاری کر دی۔

ہمارا مطالبہ ہے کہ شراب کی بوتلوں کو رہا کیا جائے۔ pic.twitter.com/MCKUTkfpaT — A.Waheed Murad (@awaheedmurad) January 28, 2023

The accused men told police that they gave an envelope full of money to an employee of Punjab House in exchange for alcohol on the instructions of the former Chief Minister.

Reports further mentioned that the two told police that the alleged frontmen of Pervaiz Elahi also organise private parties for the PML-Q leader at his private residence, revealing that wine bottles were also ordered for the private event.

Earlier this week, Elahi alleged audio was leaked in which can be heard talking about the arrest of PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case.