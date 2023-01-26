Search

Latest audio leak shows 'Parvaiz Elahi' in cheerful mood after Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

Web Desk 10:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Latest audio leak shows 'Parvaiz Elahi' in cheerful mood after Fawad Chaudhry's arrest

LAHORE – As the audio leaks saga continues, Pervaiz Elahi, the former Punjab chief minister and a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is the latest politician to join the infamous list.

The half a-minute audio, which surfaced on social media late Thursday, contains a conversation purportedly between the former Punjab CM and an unidentified person where the two could be heard talking about the arrest of PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case.

After initial greetings, the man, believed to be Elahi, mentioned delay in the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, saying that timely action would have saved the assemblies.

As the brief clip progresses, the two laughed at the defiant politician’s arrest. “They (the authorities) should have arrested that fatso (Fawad) earlier instead of coming to us, as it could have saved the local legislature,” the man believed to be Elahi said.

The clip ended abruptly as the two continued their conversation.

As the audio leak hit social media, the name of Parvez Elahi started trending on social media sites, with political activists sharing different reactions.

The latest audio leak comes on the heels of the arrest of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for criticizing and hurling threats at election commission officials.

Court grants 2-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry in sedition case

Earlier this month, Elahi dissolved the local legislature on the advice of ousted premier Imran Khan in a bid to force snap elections.

Audio conversation allegedly between ex-PM Imran Khan and a mystery woman leaked online

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

