Search

Lifestyle

Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal lashes out at viral dance girl Ayesha

Web Desk 11:02 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal lashes out at viral dance girl Ayesha
Source: Instagram

New dancing sensation Ayesha Mano set the internet on fire with her killer moves to the song "Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a friend's wedding and brought renewed popularity to the song.

Her dance video made Ayesha a widely talked about figure, both in Pakistan and India. For an extended period, she was widely loved by the public. However, she has recently been the focus of intense scrutiny from the media.

Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal criticised the dancer, saying, "Ayesha is such a sacred name, and you have disrespected it by your actions. It is shameful that some have elevated you to the status of an icon and hero. This is the lowest point in our society where a girl is dancing and her family is celebrating her performance. Our society has reached a new low. It is unacceptable that she is being held up as a role model, and that she was even given an invitation."

Earlier, Ayesha's smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, could not hold themselves from joining the trend. She received a lot of backlash for her failed attempt at another dancing video.

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano fails to impress in new dance video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Newlywed cricketer Shan Masood, wife Nische Khan set couple goals with new viral pictures

11:42 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistani girl Noorima Rehan goes viral for her soulful voice

04:55 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar tells why he opted out of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

09:48 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s trans-themed movie Joyland out of Oscar 2023 race

01:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dancing to 'Hamma Hamma' goes viral

07:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Yumna, Wahaj's 'Tere Bin' trolled for Haya's cringe-inducing wedding dance

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker ...

11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: