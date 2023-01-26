Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal lashes out at viral dance girl Ayesha

New dancing sensation Ayesha Mano set the internet on fire with her killer moves to the song "Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a friend's wedding and brought renewed popularity to the song.

Her dance video made Ayesha a widely talked about figure, both in Pakistan and India. For an extended period, she was widely loved by the public. However, she has recently been the focus of intense scrutiny from the media.

Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal criticised the dancer, saying, "Ayesha is such a sacred name, and you have disrespected it by your actions. It is shameful that some have elevated you to the status of an icon and hero. This is the lowest point in our society where a girl is dancing and her family is celebrating her performance. Our society has reached a new low. It is unacceptable that she is being held up as a role model, and that she was even given an invitation."

Earlier, Ayesha's smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, could not hold themselves from joining the trend. She received a lot of backlash for her failed attempt at another dancing video.