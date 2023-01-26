Search

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi unveil poster of their comeback film

Noor Fatima 11:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Bollywood's most popular on-screen friends, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, have announced their comeback.

The two accomplished actors have worked on many successful projects together. The Dhamaal stars amassed a huge fan following owing to their quirky and effervescent personalities, on and off the screen. Though Warsi and Dutt haven't been seen together for quite some time, they certainly broke the internet with their latest announcement.  

The Munna Bhai famed stars took to their respective social media platforms to share a poster featuring themselves behind the bars.

Though their fans assumed that the actors could be working on a sequel of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Dhamaal, the poster of the Sanju star and the Welcome 2 Karachi actor does not hint at what their upcoming flick is about. The untitled project is set to hit theatres in 2023.

"Our wait has been longer than yours but it's finally over. Coming together with my brother Arshad Warsi for yet another exciting movie. Can't wait to show you, stay tuned," reads the caption of the Agneepath star.

The Jolly LLB actor also shared the same post. "Finally, it's happening! Teaming up with my brother Sanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours." 

On the work front, Warsi was recently seen in Total Dhamaal, Pagalpanti, Durgamati and Bachchhan Paandey.

On the other hand, Dutt will next be seen in The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi and Thalapathy 67.

Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on America tour

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

