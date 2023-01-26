Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul receive luxury apartment, Audi, BMW and much more as wedding gifts

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's marriage may have been a low-key affair, but their wedding gifts are anything but normal if reports are to be believed.
As per the reports from local media outlets of the country, the star couple has been showered with luxurious gifts with hefty price tags, from the family as well as the cricket and Bollywood fraternity.
The doting father of the bride and Bollywood veteran, Suniel Shetty has gifted an apartment worth INR50 crore to the couple.
Moreover, superstar Salman Khan, a close friend of Shetty, who also launched Athiya in Bollywood, presented the duo with an Audi car worth INR1.64 crores. Adding to the list of luxury gifts, actor Jackie Shroff gifted the bride a Chopard watch worth INR30 lac, whereas her ‘Mubarakaan’ co-star Arjun Kapoor got her a diamond bracelet with a price tag of INR1.5 crore.
On the other hand, the cricketers have been equally generous with their wedding presents. Reportedly former skipper Virat Kohli gifted close friend KL Rahul, a BMW worth INR2.17 crore, while MS Dhoni gave a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth around INR80 lac.
Her brother, Ahan Shetty also shared a carousel of heartwarming pictures captioned, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."
The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor tied the knot with the Indian cricketer at an intimate wedding ceremony on January 23 in Khandala. The lovebirds made their first public appearance in front of the paparazzi the same day as a married couple.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.4
|255.15
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
