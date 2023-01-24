Search

Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's exuberant wedding

07:10 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Source: Athiya Shetty (Instagram)

The star-studded and glitzy wedding of renowned cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty broke the headlines all over on Monday. 

About three years have passed since the two of them started dating, and since the New Year, rumours of their marriage have not subsided. Finally, the inside photos of their intimate yet dreamy wedding are out.

Hours after Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty confirmed their wedding and shared sweets among paps, the newlywed shared a bunch of photos from their wedding. The couple can be seen engaged in the wedding festivities with an ear-to-ear smile. Their photos are winning hearts on the internet.

The bride decided to go for a pastel pink lehenga with chikankari work for her big day which is designed by Anamika Khanna paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

In a joint statement, the couple said: “In your light, I learn how to love.”

They further added, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” followed by folded hands emoticons. 

The wedding was attended by celebrities Diana Penty, Ishant Sharma and many others. 

Earlier, Shetty made her relationship Instagram official with KL Rahul a few months ago.

Video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dancing to 'Hamma Hamma' goes viral

