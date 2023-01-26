Search

PakistanWorld

OIC meeting convened by Pakistan condemns Islamophobic acts in Sweden, Netherlands

Web Desk 10:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
OIC meeting convened by Pakistan condemns Islamophobic acts in Sweden, Netherlands
Source: Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Muslim nations are strongly denouncing back-to-back attacks on Holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands, with Pakistan leading the condemnation at global forums.

Amid the widespread condemnations, Islamabad convened an ambassadorial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States in New York earlier this week.

A report of the country’s state broadcaster suggests that Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, presided over the meeting on Wednesday.

The leaders gathered at the meeting strongly condemned the recent abhorrent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in European countries. They called these acts a manifestation of Islamophobia that calls for strong condemnation.

OIC group members also called for a follow-up of the resolution the United Nations adopted against Islamophobia, calling on the UN chief to formulate an action plan to reverse Islamophobia. OIC members also commended Pakistan's efforts to fight Islamophobia.

Earlier, Islamabad asked the world leaders to combat Islamophobia with a united front and promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The recent sacrilegious incidents caused a furor among Muslim countries with several states calling out the Western world for hurting sentiments of billions of people in the name of freedom of expression.

Last year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker sports minister

11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves plunge to nearly 9-year low

09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

In meeting with US ambassador, PM Shehbaz resolves to deepen economic engagement with Washington

07:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan rules out UAE's role in any backdoor diplomacy with India

06:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan joins Muslim nations to condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

10:48 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme

10:24 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker ...

11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: