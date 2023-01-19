Search

Rakhi Sawant freed after hours of detention in Sherlyn Chopra's defamation case

Web Desk 02:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Source: Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

MUMBAI – Bollywood’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant was allowed to go home hours after she was detained by Mumbai police for interrogation in a case lodged by actress Sherlyn Chopra.

Reports in Indian media said the actress cooperated with the investigators during questioning and also handed over her phone to them for further probe. 

Another section of media claimed that she was released from jail on humanitarian grounds after a counsel for Chopra told police his client was no more seeking Sawant's arrest in the case as newly-married actress' mother was ill. 

Earlier in the day, the Badmaash No.1 star was held by Mumbai police in the FIR registered against her under several sections including defamation.

Sherlyn Chopra, another controversial star, filed a complaint against Rakhi for showing an objectionable video of her during a press conference and using objectionable language, according to Mumbai Police.

Sherlyn shared the development on social media, saying Rakhi has been arrested by the police and is under remand. Breaking news!!! Amboli police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect with FIR 883/2022 yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions court.

The complainant revealed that Rakhi’s act caused turmoil in her life, saying it was time for Rakhi to pay back.

The recent development comes days after Rakhi and her husband remained in news. The Bigg Boss participant literally had the internet going gaga over her marriage, her husband seemed to be quiet and hesitated to comment or confirm any news.

Even though the Pardesiya dancer shared pictures from her Nikah ceremony, Durrani refused to comment or share anything with tabloids. However, the businessman has now confirmed his union with Sawant on Instagram.

Rakhi Sawant's husband ends the drama, finally!

She shared pictures of the couple holding their marriage certificate and wearing garlands, there were multiple videos of Sawant reciting Kalma and converting to Islam. The marriage certificate also suggested that Sawant changed her name to Fatima. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

