Zoya Nasir’s new dance video takes internet by storm

Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir has left her fans amused with killer dance moves.

In a viral video, the gorgeous actress along with other celebrities can be seen enjoying a family’s wedding festivities. She danced her heart out at the wedding with her dance partner Haris Shah.

The actress can be seen clad in salmon pink net front open shirt paired with lehenga by Pehrwaas. It was a perfect outfit for a formal evening indeed.

Zoya Nasir made her acting debut in 2019 on ARY Digital’s drama serial Hania.

She has been stealing the limelight with her effervescent charm in different blockbuster serials like Mere Humsafar and Badzaat.