Pakistan calls upon Iran to take action against terrorists involved in cross-border attack in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday urged the Iranian authorities to investigate the cross-border terrorist attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan and bring the culprits to task.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the terrorists used the Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along Pakistan-Iran border. She said we expect Iran to ensure its territory is not used for cross border attacks in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She said we strongly commit that our territory will not be used for undertaking cross border attacks in Iran and we expect the same from Iran, reported Radio Pakistan.

Baloch said Pakistan and Iran are neighbors and our channel of communications are active. We are sharing with the Iranian side our concerns regarding the incident, she added.

Responding to a question, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan has always desired cooperative relationship with all its neighbors including India. We have consistently advocated for constructive engagement to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India's unabated hostility and retrogressive actions have vitiated the environment and impeded the process of peace and cooperation, she said.

The FO spokesperson said onus remains on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful and result oriented dialogue. The reversal of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is of critical importance. She said Pakistan will also appreciate if international community especially friendly countries would convince India to take such steps.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is in close contact with Saudi Arabia on matters pertaining to their investment in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States are in the process of robust engagement and dialogue. She said Pakistan expects to further deepen its cooperation with the US.

Bilawal Bhutto to visit Uzbekistan on 25th

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 25th of this month to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization.

She said the Foreign Minister will address the moot and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.