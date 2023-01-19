Search

Pakistan

Pakistan calls upon Iran to take action against terrorists involved in cross-border attack in Panjgur

Web Desk 04:28 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday urged the Iranian authorities to investigate the cross-border terrorist attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan and bring the culprits to task.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the terrorists used the Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along Pakistan-Iran border. She said we expect Iran to ensure its territory is not used for cross border attacks in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She said we strongly commit that our territory will not be used for undertaking cross border attacks in Iran and we expect the same from Iran, reported Radio Pakistan.

Baloch said Pakistan and Iran are neighbors and our channel of communications are active. We are sharing with the Iranian side our concerns regarding the incident, she added.

Responding to a question, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan has always desired cooperative relationship with all its neighbors including India. We have consistently advocated for constructive engagement to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India's unabated hostility and retrogressive actions have vitiated the environment and impeded the process of peace and cooperation, she said.

The FO spokesperson said onus remains on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful and result oriented dialogue. The reversal of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is of critical importance. She said Pakistan will also appreciate if international community especially friendly countries would convince India to take such steps.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is in close contact with Saudi Arabia on matters pertaining to their investment in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States are in the process of robust engagement and dialogue. She said Pakistan expects to further deepen its cooperation with the US.

Bilawal Bhutto to visit Uzbekistan on 25th

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 25th of this month to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization.  

She said the Foreign Minister will address the moot and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

Pakistan

Latest

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.65 239.15
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 172.5 173.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.3 186.65
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

