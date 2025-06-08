Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan’s Eid Twinning wins Internet; See Pics

KARACHI – Lollywood power couple Ayeza Khan, and Danish Taimoor captivated fans this Eid-ul-Adha by sharing elegant snaps and reels, as they posed with twinning in festive attire.

The clicks filled with warmth, romance, and soft aesthetics, quickly become a highlight of Eid content on social media. Dressed in a white and silver silk outfit, Ayeza radiated ethereal beauty, while Danish Taimoor matched charm with his own dashing style.

The reel included series of romantic and candid moments, with Ayeza and Danish enjoying their Eid day together. One particular clip showing Ayeza feeding Danish a sweet delicacy stole the hearts of viewers, with fans flooding the comments with praise and affection.

Ayeza also shared glimpse into her pre-Eid morning routine, updating fans about her preparations. She had teased that her Eid look would be revealed soon—a promise she fulfilled with elegance and style.

In her Instagram caption, Ayeza also extended heartfelt Eid greetings to her fans, making the post even more special for her millions of followers.

Fans across platforms have been showering Ayeza with admiration, praising her elegance, charm, and the authenticity she brings to every post. The reel is not just a fashion statement but a celebration of love, family, and the joy of Eid.