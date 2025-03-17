Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Danish Taimoor faces backlash over comment on multiple marriages

Danish Taimoor Faces Backlash Over Comment on Multiple Marriages

Renowned Pakistani actor and television host Danish Taimoor has come under fire for his recent statement on polygamy, sparking criticism across social media.

Taimoor, who began his acting career in 2005 with the horror drama Mystery Series, has established himself as a versatile performer in the entertainment industry. His talent extends beyond television, with notable appearances in films such as Jalaibee (2015), Wrong No. (2015), and Mehrunisa V Lub U (2017).

Beyond his professional success, Taimoor’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. In 2014, he tied the knot with actress Ayeza Khan, and the couple shares two children, a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Rayan. Their strong bond has often been admired by fans.

Currently, Danish Taimoor is co-hosting Green Entertainment’s special Ramadan transmission alongside former news anchor Rabia Anum. During one of the segments, he made remarks about the religious allowance for men to have up to four wives, which quickly stirred controversy.

Danish Taimoor’s Statement on Multiple Marriages

Speaking on the topic, Taimoor stated, “Allah has given men the right to have four marriages. Although I am not exercising this right, it still exists.” He further clarified, “I won’t do it because I love and respect my wife, but that doesn’t take away the fact that I have this right.”

Previously, the actor had expressed his satisfaction with his marriage, saying, “I am happy with my one marriage and do not intend to have another.”

However, his recent comments did not sit well with social media users, many of whom criticized him for making such a statement in front of his wife, Ayeza Khan.

Netizens were quick to voice their disapproval, with many arguing that his remarks were insensitive and disrespectful to his wife. Some pointed out that Islam permits multiple marriages under specific conditions, but many men selectively highlight this right without acknowledging the associated responsibilities and requirements.

Critics accused Taimoor of self-centeredness, stating that his comments put Ayeza Khan in an awkward position. Others emphasized that such remarks perpetuate a problematic narrative about polygamy, reducing it to a matter of personal preference rather than ethical and religious obligations.

While Danish Taimoor has yet to respond to the backlash, the debate surrounding his statement continues to gain traction online, with discussions on the interpretation and ethical considerations of polygamy in contemporary society.

Staff Reporter

