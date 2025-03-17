Has Pakistan announced Eidul Fitr holidays 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has not officially announced the Eidul Fitr holidays, despite a fake notification circulating on social media.

The fabricated notice falsely claims that holidays will be observed from March 29 to April 6, 2025. However, no such announcement has been made by the authorities.

Here is the photo of the fake notification:

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to bring an extended holiday period, with the break likely starting on March 29 and lasting until April 6, based on lunar observations.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has indicated that the crescent moon will likely be visible on March 30, suggesting Eidul Fitr will fall on March 31. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet on March 30 for the official moon sighting.

As per tradition, the federal and provincial governments announce a three-day holiday for Eid. If the Shawwal moon is sighted on March 30, the official holidays may extend from March 31 (Monday) to April 2 (Wednesday), alongside the weekend.