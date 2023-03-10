Deepika Padukone all smiles for the paparazzi as she jets off to the US for the Oscars

Deepika Padukone's impeccable sense of style has been a source of inspiration for many around the world. Once again, the actress has left her fans awestruck with her elegant appearance at the airport.

Sporting a pair of geeky glasses, the Pathaan actress looked effortlessly chic as she flaunted her gorgeous locks. Her outfit of choice was a black high-neck t-shirt paired with a sleek black blazer, exuding a formal yet trendy vibe. She complemented the look with baggy denim jeans and fancy stilettos, completing the ensemble with a stylish black handbag.

As usual, she left her fans mesmerized with her impeccable dressing style and a billion-dollar smile as she made her way towards the airport.

According to reports, the Piku actress is flying off to Los Angeles to grace the 95th Academy Awards alongside other prominent Hollywood celebrities. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on March 12.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently appeared in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is now all set to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Additionally, Pinkvilla reports that she will also be featured in Project K, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.