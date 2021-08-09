Fiza Ali quashes marriage rumours
Fiza Ali has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in a short span of time within the glitz and glam world.
The 40-year-old model actor has paved her way to headlines over marriage rumours that have been the talk of the town.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Fiza Ali shunned all the rumours about her marriage one by one.
Slamming the fake video on the internet, she rubbished the claims of her marriage to Sajjad Ali and said that he is her teacher and guru.
"Why? Why? Why? Akhir kya milta hy ap sab ko is trha sey kisi k character ko uchaal kar bina uski life k barey mein janny! Kabhi kuch tou kabhi kuch ???? kya kisi ney kabhi apnay gir-e-baan mein jhank kr dekha hy kya kisi ney khud k barey mein itna kabhi socha hy?"
Further, she added, "Jitna dusron k character per ilzaam lgaya jata hy? Kindy koi bat karny sey pehly ap sab log atleast soch lia karen, Shaid Sab ne apna apna jawab dena h Allah ko, mene bhe or apne bhe"
Moreover, Fiza also declared the rumours of her marriage with Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain fake. She concluded by requesting everyone to stay away from her personal life.
