TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
03:15 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new dance video is making rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, the TikToker can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song during a wedding ceremony. She looks breathtaking in yellow and red lehnga. The mesmerized the audience with her dance moves.

Alishba got fame through making entertaining videos on the social media app. She is the sister of another TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza.

The famous TikTokers are mostly observed donning western attire in their clips and the host felt compelled to ask why that is so.

In a recent interview, Alishba said she will wear whatever she pleases.

The host then inquired whether Alishba wears Shalwar Kameez while visiting abroad and the TikToker responded with a simple “I don’t feel comfortable in Shalwar Kameez”.

