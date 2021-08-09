WATCH: Security staff bars Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly
Share
LAHORE – In an embarrassing moment outside the provincial legislature, the former aide of CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan was barred from entering the Punjab Assembly as she came to attend the ceremony today.
The clip, in which security staff barred Awan, is doing rounds on social media. “Sorry, madam! You don’t have the permission to enter in the Punjab Assembly”, the security officer can be heard saying while restricting Awan to enter the premises.
August 9, 2021
Awan, following the humiliation which was captured by reporters, got upset as she was not expected to have such orders. The distressed Awan then responded “Ki Matlab Aey,” [What do you mean?], to which the security personnel responded, “Madam, you are respectful for us, but you are now not allowed to go inside as your name is not on the list.”
The former Information Minister then insisted the man on duty to check again the list but she didn't get permission despite asking repeatedly. The ruling party leader while commenting on the embarrassing moment said “My name was on the list but someone dropped it intentionally. I don’t know who did this.”
پنجاب اسمبلی داخلے پر روکے جانے کے بعد فردوس عاشق اعوان کا رد عمل!— Azeem Butt Official (@_AzeemButt) August 9, 2021
میں کوئی ممبر تھوڑی ہوں!
میں لیٹ ہو گئی تھی!#FirdousAshiqAwan pic.twitter.com/VvDAVUs4T9
On Friday, Awan stepped down from her position as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq. Her resignation has been duly accepted by the CM, a notification issued by the Punjab CM's Office confirmed.
Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as CM Punjab's aide on ... 06:33 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned from the post on ...
- Three Pakistan Customs officials shot dead in DI Khan06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan to ban train travel for unvaccinated citizens from Oct 105:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore05:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
-
- Fiza Ali quashes marriage rumours05:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum jumps into Khanpur Dam, video goes viral05:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021