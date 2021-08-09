WATCH: Security staff bars Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly
Web Desk
04:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
WATCH: Security staff bars Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly
LAHORE – In an embarrassing moment outside the provincial legislature, the former aide of CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan was barred from entering the Punjab Assembly as she came to attend the ceremony today.

The clip, in which security staff barred Awan, is doing rounds on social media. “Sorry, madam! You don’t have the permission to enter in the Punjab Assembly”, the security officer can be heard saying while restricting Awan to enter the premises.

Awan, following the humiliation which was captured by reporters, got upset as she was not expected to have such orders. The distressed Awan then responded “Ki Matlab Aey,” [What do you mean?], to which the security personnel responded, “Madam, you are respectful for us, but you are now not allowed to go inside as your name is not on the list.”

The former Information Minister then insisted the man on duty to check again the list but she didn't get permission despite asking repeatedly. The ruling party leader while commenting on the embarrassing moment said “My name was on the list but someone dropped it intentionally. I don’t know who did this.”

On Friday, Awan stepped down from her position as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq. Her resignation has been duly accepted by the CM, a notification issued by the Punjab CM's Office confirmed.

