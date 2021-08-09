Veteran Indian actor Anupam Shyam passes away

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Shyam passed away at the age of 63, leaving his fans heartbroken.

The Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya star died on Monday due to multiple organ failures, as reported by Indian media.

Earlier, the veteran film and TV actor was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai four days ago.

Anupam’s friend and actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed his death, saying he breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the actor.

“Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure.” he tweeted.

Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure . My heartfelt condolences to his family . A great loss to the film & tv industry . ॐ शान्ति ! ???? pic.twitter.com/ZvP7039iOS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 8, 2021

“My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry”.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also remembered him with a tweet. "Rest in peace my friend! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person! Bahut yaad aaoge, Delhi aur Mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !", he wrote.

Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! जो जिया अच्छा जिया मेरे दोस्त !! प्रभु तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दें !!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/euTuGJzwjq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 8, 2021