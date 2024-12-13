Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore set to become Pakistan’s first smart city

Lahore Set To Become Pakistans First Smart City

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to collaborate with Chinese technology firm Huawei to transform Lahore into Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art smart city.

The chief minister visited Huawei Technologies in the Longgang district of Shanghai on the fourth day of her China trip.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Huawei assured its full cooperation in setting up a manufacturing plant in the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister discussed various proposals and recommendations with Huawei’s President of Government Affairs Wang Chengdong, or turning Lahore into a modern digital city.

Matters related to e-commerce, ecosystem production, and the digitization of the health and education sectors were also discussed during the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in Huawei’s health and education sector projects and shared information about Punjab’s Safe City Project.

“We want to benefit from Huawei’s expertise in telecommunications, electronics, and digitization,” said Maryam Nawaz. She also emphasised the importance of leveraging Huawei’s professional skills for Punjab’s first AI university.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search