Lahore set to become Pakistan’s first smart city

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to collaborate with Chinese technology firm Huawei to transform Lahore into Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art smart city.

The chief minister visited Huawei Technologies in the Longgang district of Shanghai on the fourth day of her China trip.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Huawei assured its full cooperation in setting up a manufacturing plant in the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister discussed various proposals and recommendations with Huawei’s President of Government Affairs Wang Chengdong, or turning Lahore into a modern digital city.

Matters related to e-commerce, ecosystem production, and the digitization of the health and education sectors were also discussed during the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in Huawei’s health and education sector projects and shared information about Punjab’s Safe City Project.

“We want to benefit from Huawei’s expertise in telecommunications, electronics, and digitization,” said Maryam Nawaz. She also emphasised the importance of leveraging Huawei’s professional skills for Punjab’s first AI university.