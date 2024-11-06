Free Orange Line, Metro Bus Travel for THESE Individuals in Punjab

LAHORE – The government of Punjab rolled out free transport initiative to support individuals with disabilities on both Orange Line train and Metro Bus services.

The new initiative aimed to pass on relief to all passengers holding a “Himmat Card,” to show proof of disability.

Metro Bus Authority spokesperson said commuters can access free travel service by presenting their Himmat Card at the ticket counter. The service will be available daily, providing greater convenience for people with disabilities.

Punjab government added the feature in Himmat Card to make public transportation more accessible, reducing challenges faced by disabled individuals in their daily travel.

In addition to providing free travel for people with disabilities, the provincial authorities also introduced discounted fares for senior citizens and students. Meanwhile, in Karachi, the newly launched Orange Line BRT offers affordable travel with a fixed fare of Rs 20. Himmat Card offers several benefits and support services for individuals with disabilities.