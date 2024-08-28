Search

Pakistan

Himmat Card launched in Punjab; Check eligibility and online verification

Himmat Card launched in Punjab; Check eligibility and online verification
LAHORE – Punjab government has rolled out Himmat Card to help vulnerable groups, providing each cardholder with Rs10,500 quarterly.

Department of Social Welfare and the Bank of Punjab had an agreement signed with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif present at the ceremony.

The state-run bank will issue ATM cards to 65,000 special individuals in the country's most populated region. Himmat Card will be issued in two phases, first phase will cover 40,000 individuals, and the second phase will add 25,000 more.

Those who will be verified will get payments from mid-September.

To avail Himmat Card, individuals with disabilities (PWD) must meet the following criteria:

  • They must be certified by the Social Welfare Department of Punjab.
  • They must be unfit for physical work.
  • They should not be currently employed
  • They must not have recently received any grants from Bait ul Maal, Zakat Fund, PSPA, BISP, or similar organizations.
  • PMT score from BISP should not exceed 37.
  • Their basic information, including CNIC, address, mobile number, education, and experience, should be updated in the DPMIS.
     

Apply Online

Please visit Social Welfare portal https://swd.punjab.gov.pk/himmatcard to verify online.

Good news for low-Income families as govt working on new subsidy program

