Himmat Card launched in Punjab; Check eligibility and online verification

LAHORE – Punjab government has rolled out Himmat Card to help vulnerable groups, providing each cardholder with Rs10,500 quarterly.
Department of Social Welfare and the Bank of Punjab had an agreement signed with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif present at the ceremony.
The state-run bank will issue ATM cards to 65,000 special individuals in the country's most populated region. Himmat Card will be issued in two phases, first phase will cover 40,000 individuals, and the second phase will add 25,000 more.
Those who will be verified will get payments from mid-September.
To avail Himmat Card, individuals with disabilities (PWD) must meet the following criteria:
Apply Online
Please visit Social Welfare portal https://swd.punjab.gov.pk/himmatcard to verify online.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.