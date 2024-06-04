'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as punishment,' reveals lawyer

Incarcerated Pakistani neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui continues to suffer sexual assault at Fort Worth, Texas jail, her attorney Clive Stafford Smith revealed in shocking claims.

American council representing Pakistani national - who is serving an 86-year sentence - has reported that Siddiqui continues to face ongoing sexual harassment, including a recent incident two weeks ago where a security guard allegedly raped her as punishment.

After meeting with Dr Aafia, Stafford Smith said sexual abuse has not stopped so far and that she is being consistently subjected to physical harassment.

Smith recounted that he communicated with Dr. Aafia through a glass wall using defective phone during their meetings. After complaining to jail authorities, a new phone was provided after two days.

He added that during a visit from her sister, Dr. Fowzia, Dr. Aafia breaks down. The prison authorities removed her, leaving Dr. Fowzia locked in a separate room for one-and-a-half hours as jail officials forgot about her.

Aafia's lawyer was hopeful of sharing her ordeal with White House. He mentioned visiting Washington in the coming days but did not delve into details.