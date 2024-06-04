UK female diplomat hits Islamabad cop in Red Zone, avoids arrest due to immunity

ISLAMABAD – A police constable suffered injuries after being struck by speeding car driven by a British diplomat.

The car belonged to UK High Commission was seized by capital force. Reports suggest that incident occurred at Radio Pakistan Chowk on Constitution Avenue, where traffic was being manually managed due to a power outage.

The constable, who was part of the Security Division, was riding his motorcycle towards Radio Pakistan Chowk from Isphani Road when the road was clear for traffic.

The diplomat was driving sedan on Constitution Avenue from D-Chowk when an Islamabad Traffic Police officer manually stopped traffic from her direction. However, the diplomat ignored the signal and struck the constable, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

The injured constable, Amir Dad, was moved to Polyclinic hospital for medical treatment.

A police spokesman confirmed that driver was a third secretary at the British High Commission and said the police impounded the official car for legal action.

The diplomat was allowed to leave after identifying herself while further proceedings are underway.