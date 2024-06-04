PTI Islamabad office de-sealed by IHC after CDA action

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued orders to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to de-seal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad office.

Justice Saman Riffat announced the decision, and directed CDA to de-seal office with immediate effect.

Capital Development Authority sealed PTI office, located in Islamabad’s G-8 sector, a few days due to alleged violations of building regulations. CDA said PTI had encroached on adjacent plots and added an additional storey, breaching building laws.

In midnight action, a team of development authority accompanied by heavy machinery and a large police contingent, carried out sealing operation.

When asked, CDA stated that the action was part of a broader campaign against encroachment in the capital, conducted without bias. The sealing of the office was also mentioned in the Supreme Court on Monday during a hearing regarding the allotment of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa further remarked that suitable orders could be issued if necessary, upon learning that many important documents were inside the sealed office.