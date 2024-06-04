Eid ul Azha 2024: Will there be week-long holidays in Pakistan this year?

Eid ul Azha, one of two Islamic festivals, is expected to be celebrated from June 17, 2024, and people are expecting prolonged holidays akin to Eidul Fitr.

The federal and provincial governments are yet to announce Eid ul-Azha holidays.

Eid ul Azha Holidays 2024

If Zu al-Qa'dah, the eleventh Islamic month, has 29 days, Zul-Hijjah will start on June 8, making Eid ul-Azha fall on Monday, June 17 2024.

If Zu al-Qa'dah has 30 days, Zil-Hijjah will start from June 9, and Eid ul-Adha will be on Tuesday, June 18.

People are expected holidays to start from June 15, 2024 (Saturday) for five days. The holidays could also be extended in some cases.