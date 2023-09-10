Search

World

Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum at Canada gurdwara today

Web Desk 01:50 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum at Canada gurdwara today

VANCOUVER — Pro-Khalistan Sikh community leaders firmly believe that India cannot stifle their voices, noting an exceptional tenfold increase in the community’s dedication to freedom, particularly among the youth, following Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination here three months ago by the suspected Indian agents.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is running the Khalistan Referendum voting campaign worldwide, decided to hold the voting for Sunday (September 10) at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara-Surrey Delta where Nijjar was assassinated and he was also President of the same Gurdwara. He was on India’s “most wanted” list and the Indian govt had seized his assets back home and registered dozens of false cases against him.

Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, President of the Council of Khalistan, and Bhupinder Singh Hothi, Secretary-General of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara-Surrey Delta, anticipated a substantial Sikh community turnout for the rights of Sikhs.

Dr Sandhu, President of the Council of Khalistan, highlighted that the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara is a special place for the Khalistan referendum, as it was the site where Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leader of the Canadian Chapter of Khalistan Referendum, assassinated by Indian agencies on June 18, 2023.

Dr Sandhu accused the Indian government of involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani activist who was Khalistan Referendum’s Canada President and also local leader of SFJ. Nijjar, aged 46, was tragically killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada. Notably, a reward of Rs 10 lakh was placed on his head, as declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this year. The NIA had levelled charges against him for his involvement in terrorism-related activities and his alleged role in waging war against India.

Dr Sandhu welcomed the decision of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to initiate public investigations into foreign interference, including those linked to India, expressing his satisfaction. During his visit to India for the G20 meeting, Justin Trudeau had previously announced in a statement that if granted the opportunity by Prime Minister Modi, he would address the issue of eliminating foreign interference in Canada.

In response to a question, Dr Sandhu pointed out that similar referendums have already taken place in countries like the UK, Australia, Italy, and Switzerland. Now, it’s happening in (another city of) Canada, where there is a significant Sikh population.

Bhupinder Singh Hothi, Secretary-General of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara-Surrey Delta, confirmed that the Canadian police and intelligence services were investigating the killing of Nijjar. He said that Nijjar’s killing had further re-established the fact that the Indian Hindutva establishment didn’t like the Sikhs in any form and would go to any length to eliminate Sikhs. However, he said that Sikhs were more determined than ever before to fight for their separate homeland called Khalistan.

He expressed strong disapproval of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and pointed out that India’s assumption of suppressing the Sikh community’s voice was mistaken. He highlighted the remarkable tenfold increase in the community’s determination, particularly among the youth, to attain freedom.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

01:21 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

SFJ seeks Arunachal annexation, Khalistan referendum support from ...

11:51 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Canada expands stream for human rights defenders: Details inside

02:30 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Another PIA flight steward slips away in Canada

01:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

UN rights council to discuss Holy Quran burning issue in Geneva today

08:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Canada relaxes requirements for foreign workers to study: Details ...

03:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Canada announces key changes in English language test requirement for ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:58 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange for fire with terrorists in N. Waziristan

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 10, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: