Saudi Arabia, UAE thwart Houthi missiles as escalation rises amid deadly airstrikes
Share
RIYADH – The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have thwarted Houthi missiles targeting the Gulf nations as escalation grows.
Reports in international media quoting sources said a ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia's Dhahran Al Janub was intercepted early on Monday, while the UAE destroyed two missiles launched by the Houthis targeting Abu Dhabi.
Shrapnel from the destroyed missile was landed in an industrial zone in the Kingdom while no injuries or fatalities were reported. Authorities claimed that they destroyed the launch pad where ballistic missiles were fired from in Yemen’s Al-Jawf.
AD activity / Interception over Abu Dhabi, #UAE 🇦🇪— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) January 24, 2022
Video Geolocation:
24.55395,
54.67898 pic.twitter.com/4xJ2qUJXrY
The Defense Ministry of UAE also revealed that no causalities or injuries were reported as they intercepted two ballistic missiles. The attacks come less than a week after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi was claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis that killed 3 people including a Pakistani.
Following the deadly attack, Saudi led coalition hit back and killed at least 100 people in a detention centre in Yemen.
Over dozen killed as Saudi-led coalition targets ... 06:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
ADEN – The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, ...
Houthis have increased their attacks on civilian targets across the Gulf, mainly in UAE and Saudi Arabia as the Arab Coalition has been engaged in an aerial campaign against the Houthis, who are demanding international legitimacy and control of the government.
Tens of thousands of civilians, including more than 10,000 children, have been killed or wounded as a direct result of the fighting.
Pakistani among three killed in UAE attack 05:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
At least three people were killed and six others injured when three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi in a suspected ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- PM's aide on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar steps down03:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Shaheen Afridi crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the year02:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Bismah Maroof named captain as Pakistan announces squad for Women’s ...01:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Saudi Arabia, UAE thwart Houthi missiles as escalation rises amid ...12:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan Navy inducts alpha guided-missile frigate PNS Tughril12:24 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Asim Azhar wishes Merub Ali on her birthday04:19 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Mawra Hocane spills the beans on her wedding plans03:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Hina Altaf’s father passes away08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021