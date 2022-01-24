Bismah Maroof named captain as Pakistan announces squad for Women’s World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan batting all-rounder Bismah Maroof, who was on an indefinite break from cricket, has now returned as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The upcoming mega event will mark Bismah’s return to international cricket after two years as she took a break for the birth of her first child. The 30-year-old Pakistani women’s team skipper will be accompanied by a support person for look after of the newborn.

The national women’s selection committee on Monday (today) announced the members for the tournament which will start from March 4.

Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for World Cup



Meanwhile, the noted cricketer was already being reintegrated into activities as well as resuming fitness sessions for the upcoming mega event.

In a statement issued by PCB, the newly appointed skipper said “It is a great honour for me to lead my country into another World Cup. I am thrilled to be back in action and do what I love and have dedicated my life to”.

She also added that the goal is to reach the World Cup semi-finals as she believed the new team has the potential to pull it off.

Meanwhile, seasoned Pakistani player Nida Dar has been appointed vice-captain for the World Cup.

Pakistani committee also named Ghulam Fatima and Nahida Khan while batter Iram Javed, all-rounder Tuba Hassan, and wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi were also picked as the traveling reserves while Kainat Imtiaz and Sadia Iqbal missed out on selections in wake of injuries.

Bisma Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket ... 07:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021 LAHORE – Pakistan Women's Cricket team captain Bismah Maroof on Friday announced to taken indefinite maternity ...

Pakistani squad will begin the final phase of their preparations with a 10-day pre-departure camp in the seaside metropolis from January 27. The team will depart for New Zealand on February 8.

Squad

Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022:

March 6: Pakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 8: Pakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 11: Pakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 14: Pakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 21: Pakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 24: Pakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 26: Pakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch