Bisma Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood beckons'
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Women's Cricket team captain Bismah Maroof on Friday announced to taken indefinite maternity leave to enter a new chapter of her life.
"I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons," the former skipper said in a Twitter post.
"I would like to wish the Pakistan women's team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket. Request for prayers and support. Thank you," she added.
I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons. I would like to wish the Pakistan women's team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket. Request for prayers and support. Thank you 🤗— Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) April 16, 2021
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated the skipper, besides extending wishes. “Congratulations Bismah! We wish you and your family the very best as you enter this new phase of your life,” the PCB responded to Bisma’s tweet.
Congratulations Bismah! We wish you and your family the very best as you enter this new phase of your life. https://t.co/aJJFXwKE3X— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 16, 2021
Maroof, who made her national cricket debut in December 2006, represented Pakistan in 108 one-day internationals (ODI) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful ... 04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Pakistan bowling star Hassan Ali says he feels himself lucky for having Samiya Arzoo in his life as his wife as he ...
- Netizens react to social media blackout in Pakistan09:10 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Manisha Ropeta becomes first female Hindu DSP in Pakistan08:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Canadian MP caught naked on parliament Zoom session08:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Bisma Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood ...07:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan appoints fourth finance minister in two years in latest ...07:02 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful wife’04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor Khan gives insight into her weekend04:17 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Meera all set to launch her clothing and lipstick line03:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021