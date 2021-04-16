Bisma Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood beckons'

07:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Bisma Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood beckons'
LAHORE – Pakistan Women's Cricket team captain Bismah Maroof on Friday announced to taken indefinite maternity leave to enter a new chapter of her life.

"I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons," the former skipper said in a Twitter post.

"I would like to wish the Pakistan women's team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket. Request for prayers and support. Thank you," she added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated the skipper, besides extending wishes. “Congratulations Bismah! We wish you and your family the very best as you enter this new phase of your life,” the PCB responded to Bisma’s tweet.

Maroof, who made her national cricket debut in December 2006, represented Pakistan in 108 one-day internationals (ODI) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

