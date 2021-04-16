Canadian MP caught naked on parliament Zoom session
Share
A Canadian lawmaker accidently appeared completely naked on a virtual meeting after he forgot to switch off his camera.
Liberal MP William Amos, 46, who represents parts of Quebec, spotted nude during the House of Commons meetings on Wednesday when he was changing clothes.
Amos has apologised after appearing naked in the video conference with colleagues.
"This was an unfortunate error," the MP said, adding: "My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog".
A screenshot of the incident has gone viral on social media showing Amos holding a mobile phone over his private parts.
"I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction," he said in his statement.
Meanwhile, a probe has been launched to find who had shared the screenshots of naked MP.
Naked Trump statue goes for $28,000 at auction ... 10:12 PM | 3 May, 2018
LOS ANGELES - Last week, Julien’s Auctions announced that a controversial piece of art depicting US President Donald ...
- Netizens react to social media blackout in Pakistan09:10 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Manisha Ropeta becomes first female Hindu DSP in Pakistan08:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Canadian MP caught naked on parliament Zoom session08:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Bisma Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood ...07:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan appoints fourth finance minister in two years in latest ...07:02 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful wife’04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor Khan gives insight into her weekend04:17 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Meera all set to launch her clothing and lipstick line03:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021