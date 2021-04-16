Netizens react to social media blackout in Pakistan

09:10 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Netizens react to social media blackout in Pakistan
People are not pleased on the decision of the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) to block social media applications including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp on Friday as a security measure.

The Interior ministry directed the PTA to temporarily block social media platforms from 11am to 3pm. The PTA announced the decision on the Twitter. People took no time to criticise the government decision with memes and comments.

Later, social media and instant messaging platforms have restored across Pakistan after an hours-long suspension to maintain public safety and order.

