Netizens react to social media blackout in Pakistan
People are not pleased on the decision of the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) to block social media applications including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp on Friday as a security measure.
The Interior ministry directed the PTA to temporarily block social media platforms from 11am to 3pm. The PTA announced the decision on the Twitter. People took no time to criticise the government decision with memes and comments.
Press Release: In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily.— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) April 16, 2021
PTA jab log uski tweet phir bhi retweet kar rahe pic.twitter.com/nqPYTz0ni1— Umer. (@saint_umer) April 16, 2021
Me when social media was banned for 4 freaking hours 😷— 🦋✨ (@minahilnabeel25) April 16, 2021
.
.#SocialMediaBanInPakistan pic.twitter.com/TDixEkSzwW
No one— Dare devil👻 🇵🇰 (@itx_ayesha78) April 16, 2021
Literally no one😂
VPN users right now....#SocialMediaBanInPakistan pic.twitter.com/qENqJzDprK
In Pakistan, the social media service has been temporarily shut down and people are being blindfolded. Why!#SocialMediaBanInPakistan pic.twitter.com/DLzWBkenQj— Maqsood AS (@MaqsoodAS1) April 16, 2021
If whatsapp is getting blocked in this country, then we are really missing out on some forwarding sawaab, which also gets tripled during Ramzan.— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) April 16, 2021
Later, social media and instant messaging platforms have restored across Pakistan after an hours-long suspension to maintain public safety and order.
Social media sites 'back to normal' in Pakistan ... 03:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Popular social media and instant messaging platforms have restored across Pakistan after an ...
