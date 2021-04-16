President Alvi appoints Qibla Ayaz new chairman of CII
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Friday okayed the hiring of new members to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), with Qibla Ayaz as the body’s new chief.
Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui from Karachi University and Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah of Bhairah Sharif have been appointed as members.
Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman and Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora, Khattak, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and Pirzada Junaid Amin have also been appointed as members.
Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah have also been appointed as members of the CII.
The appointment was approved for 12 vacant seats in the council under Article 228 of the Constitution.
